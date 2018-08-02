Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.98. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of Fair Isaac traded up $3.58, hitting $209.13, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 228,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $212.44.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.19, for a total value of $612,008.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 14,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $2,909,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,634 shares of company stock worth $12,675,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.