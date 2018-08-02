Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encana Corp (ECA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Encana posted sales of $861.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encana.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 37.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 3,900,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,607,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,436,000 after buying an additional 1,691,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,341,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,757,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 140.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,003,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after buying an additional 5,846,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 19.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,407,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,737,000 after buying an additional 1,362,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encana traded up $0.19, reaching $14.21, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 9,976,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,831. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encana (ECA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.