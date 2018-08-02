Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Community Bank System opened at $63.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.75%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $160,136.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,296.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $223,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,576.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,325. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $25,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 203.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 32.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,041,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,760,000 after purchasing an additional 255,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.