Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CBIZ traded down $0.40, hitting $21.55, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,845. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $321,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $203,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,163 shares of company stock valued at $997,777. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2,874.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $182,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

