Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Ballard Power Systems opened at $3.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 1.83. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

