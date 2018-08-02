Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse traded up $0.44, reaching $63.28, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10,761.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

