Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 2,683,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

