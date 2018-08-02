Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Genesee & Wyoming posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $261,080. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 538,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,500. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

