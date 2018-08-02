Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,300 shares of company stock worth $547,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 187,301 shares during the last quarter.

DBD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.