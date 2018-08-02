Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded down $5.26, reaching $76.83, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 937,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $408,805.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at $988,625.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

