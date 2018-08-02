Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 150,042 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $3,488,476.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,972 shares in the company, valued at $859,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,443,219 shares of company stock worth $173,223,113. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 106,865 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boot Barn opened at $23.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.60. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

