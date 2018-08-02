Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Autodesk posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,974. Autodesk has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 282.29 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

