Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aspen Insurance’s earnings. Aspen Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Insurance.

Get Aspen Insurance alerts:

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Aspen Insurance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Aspen Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Aspen Insurance by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,137,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aspen Insurance by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Insurance opened at $40.30 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Aspen Insurance has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Insurance (AHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.