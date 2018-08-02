Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.86. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Stephens raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 386,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,286,000.

Shares of Ally Financial opened at $26.64 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

