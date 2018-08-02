Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Abaxis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Abaxis posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abaxis will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abaxis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abaxis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Achim Henkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $1,666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,533 shares of company stock worth $2,865,968. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Abaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis opened at $83.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43. Abaxis has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

