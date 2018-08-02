Zacks: Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bankwell Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bankwell Financial Group an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $330,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.62%. equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

