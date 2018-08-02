Zacks: Analysts Set $3.75 Target Price for SenesTech Inc (SNES)

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SenesTech an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in SenesTech by 81.9% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 357,877 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SenesTech opened at $1.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 205.29% and a negative net margin of 17,962.50%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

