Zacks: Analysts Expect Splunk Inc (SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.23 Million

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $358.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.80 million to $366.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $279.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup downgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Vetr downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Splunk to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,683. Splunk has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.