Zacks: Analysts Expect MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. MDC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MDC Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDCA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 655,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.37. MDC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

