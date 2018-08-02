Zacks: Analysts Expect MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. MDC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MDC Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDCA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 655,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.37. MDC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDC Partners (MDCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply