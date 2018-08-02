Zacks: Analysts Expect LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LSC Communications posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LKSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of LSC Communications in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE LKSD traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,373. The company has a market cap of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.48. LSC Communications has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 83.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LSC Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LSC Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

