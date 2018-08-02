Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (DE) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.87 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company traded up $0.18, reaching $142.09, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

