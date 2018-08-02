Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Rudolph Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

RTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Rudolph Technologies traded up $0.45, hitting $29.25, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,728. Rudolph Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $135,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $199,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

