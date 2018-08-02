Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,785,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,514,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,631,000 after acquiring an additional 692,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital traded up $0.30, reaching $79.88, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 11,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,374. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.21. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

