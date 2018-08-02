Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pandora Media Inc (P) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pandora Media posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 227.89%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on P shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other Pandora Media news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $48,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

P stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

