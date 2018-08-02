Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pandora Media Inc (P) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pandora Media posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 227.89%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on P shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

In other Pandora Media news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $48,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 604,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

P stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Pandora Media has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pandora Media (P)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pandora Media (NYSE:P)

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply