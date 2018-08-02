Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.35 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $105.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $435.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $436.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $496.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $485.30 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.43.

MKTX stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,468. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $7,112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

