Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $632.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.00 million and the lowest is $620.60 million. Genesco posted sales of $616.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

NYSE GCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Genesco has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $282,000.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

