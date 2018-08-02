Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

FIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 102,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,239. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,840.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,353,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,091,000 after buying an additional 398,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,457,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,491,000 after buying an additional 443,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 346,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,689,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

