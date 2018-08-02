Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.89 billion and the lowest is $8.99 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $37.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.33 billion to $38.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $37.23 billion to $42.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $3,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,006.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips traded down $0.55, hitting $71.26, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 151,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,845. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

