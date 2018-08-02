Ypf Sa (YPF) Short Interest Update

Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,172 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the June 29th total of 566,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,774,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in YPF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in YPF by 42.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in YPF in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YPF. HSBC began coverage on YPF in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.81 price target for the company. Raymond James raised YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.90. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. equities research analysts predict that YPF will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

