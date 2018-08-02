Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY18 guidance to $2.12-$2.21 EPS.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,667. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

