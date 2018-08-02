Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases Shares of 14,900 JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

JBGS stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

