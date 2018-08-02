Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Invests $573,000 in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Stock

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

Hancock Whitney opened at $50.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $410,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $799,919.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,452 shares of company stock worth $1,240,246 over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

