Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $526,000 Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 57,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

NYSE LAD opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,586.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

