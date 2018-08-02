X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYIH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of HYIH opened at $23.03 on Thursday. X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

