Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $8,206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,322.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,969 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Vetr lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.53.

Shares of WYNN opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.