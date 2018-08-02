W&T Offshore (WTI) Issues Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore opened at $6.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.65. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. KLR Group cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,197.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

