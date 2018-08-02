WSP Global (WSP) PT Raised to C$71.50

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$71.50 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$74.31 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$48.07 and a one year high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

