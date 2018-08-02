WPX Energy’s (WPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 10,918,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,754. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,100 shares of company stock worth $2,518,797 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,440,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after buying an additional 281,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after buying an additional 464,999 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,014,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WPX Energy by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 700,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 336,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

