WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial REIT’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Shares of WPT Industrial REIT traded down C$0.08, hitting C$13.02, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WPT Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). WPT Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 33.67%. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

