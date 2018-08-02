Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Position Reduced by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $347,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,766,699 shares in the company, valued at $81,268,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.