Worldpay Inc (WP) Receives $86.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

WP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Worldpay traded up $1.64, hitting $83.38, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 226,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,173. Worldpay has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter worth about $7,566,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

