World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “WWE’s focus on increasing original content, subscriber growth, rise in TV rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and direct-to-consumer platforms bode well. These have not only aided the stock to outpace the industry in the past six months but also helped continued with sturdy performance. Although earnings fell short of the consensus mark in second-quarter 2018, net revenues surpassed the same after missing in the preceding quarter. Notably, both the top and bottom lines also improved significantly year over year. Management now envisions full year adjusted OIBDA in the band of $160-$170 million. This comprises adjusted OIBDA of $30-$34 million for the third quarter and a robust fourth quarter results. However, we believe that any fall in ticket sales during live events, lower number of live events, rising costs at WWE Network and stiff competition from other entertainment platforms may hurt the profitability.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $43.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.82.

NYSE WWE opened at $77.60 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 0.98.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $7,918,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

