Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide traded up $0.51, reaching $36.24, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,404. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,500,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

