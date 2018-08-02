WMIH’s (WMIH) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WMIH. BidaskClub raised shares of WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of WMIH in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WMIH in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Get WMIH alerts:

Shares of WMIH traded down $0.06, hitting $1.37, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,303. WMIH has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMIH. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WMIH by 160.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WMIH during the first quarter valued at $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WMIH by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in WMIH by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WMIH during the first quarter valued at $626,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.