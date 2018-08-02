Wingstop (WING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WING stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,645. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $101,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,205.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $152,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,457 shares of company stock worth $2,355,314 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

