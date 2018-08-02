Whittier Trust Co. Invests $755,000 in Eni SpA (E) Stock

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ENI by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

