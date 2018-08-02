Whittier Trust Co. Invests $1.01 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stock

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $471,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $175,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $2,464,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,304,000.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma opened at $56.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,937.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

