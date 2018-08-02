Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,942 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International opened at $156.89 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

