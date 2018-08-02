Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Trading Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $57.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Whiting Petroleum traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 7,569,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,615,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

