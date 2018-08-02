White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $936.00

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $936.00 and last traded at $935.25, with a volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $929.70.

WTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 167.81%. equities analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.00, for a total value of $2,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.49, for a total transaction of $979,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,647.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 117,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,988,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 82,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

